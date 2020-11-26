Vivo V20 Pro specs teased ahead of early December launch in India

The Vivo V20 series takes the company’s popular V series to the next level with a stronger emphasis on the design and cameras than ever before. Come December, the lineup will have its most premium model launch in India — the Vivo V20 Pro.

The Vivo V20 and V20 SE came to India in October and November respectively, At that time, the company confirmed that the Vivo V20 Pro will not be far behind. Teasers for its launch have now been put up, confirming that the launch date is nearing. Current estimates point at early December as the timeframe. At just 7.39mm thick, it will gun for the title of the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment.

Vivo V20 Pro specs and features

There’s not much left for us to guess as the Vivo V20 Pro is already available in some other markets. Unless there are any changes to the Indian variant, the following specifications should hold true.

It will sport the series’ iconic 44MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera (Samsung ISOCELL GH1 image sensor) with an f/2.0 aperture, capable of focussing at distances as close as 15cm. That is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 105-degree field-of-view. Both of them are housed in a big notch atop the display, which spans 6.44-inches and has a Full HD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with support for HDR10.

On the rear of the Vivo V20 Pro is a triple-camera array with a 64MP f/1.8 sensor (Samsung ISOCELL GW1), an 8MP ultra-wide lens which doubles as a macro camera, and a mono sensor. Since it will be a creator-focused device, we expect many shooting modes to be available in the camera app.

Other internal specifications include the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There could be other configurations available in India. The battery is rated at an average 4,000mAh, but will support 33W FlashCharge for quick top-ups.

Since the Vivo V20 launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box, the same can be expected for the V20 Pro. If not, the update shouldn’t be too far. Notably, it isn’t listed to be eligible for Vivo’s new Origin OS in the first few waves.

The Amazon listing mentions the Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz colourways only, which could be a hint that the white variant might not be available at launch. In Thailand, where the phone is already on sale, it is priced at THB 14,999, which converts to about Rs 35,000.