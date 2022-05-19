ViewSonic's new monitor can charge your laptop via Type-C port

Audio player loading…

ViewSonic today announced its latest monitor for the Indian markets with Type-C display input and charging port. The ViewSonic VG2455 helps not only to mirror or extend your PC or laptop, but you can also use the port to charge your various Type-C devices like your smartphones or tablets. The monitor will retail at Rs 28,600 across all leading offline stores, Amazon and the company's online website.

With the inclusion of the Type-C port on the new monitor, the company is allowing users to charge their devices without the tangled mess of cords or cables. The ViewSonic VG2455 is a 24-inch IPS monitor with a FullHD resolution.

The monitor can also be oriented either in landscape or portrait mode. It also features a 40-degree tilt mechanism built into its stand. The design of the monitor and its stand allows for easy management of cables and also can be dismantled easily.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

When it comes to other connectivity options, we get an HDMI 1.4, VGA, DisplayPort 1.2, USB Type-B 3.1 and USB Type-A 3.1 ports. Like many of its other products in the portfolio, the display is EPEAT Gold rated (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) and also certified for EnergyStar 8.0 standards.

The ViewSonic VG2455 features the company’s SuperClear IPS panel display that provides vivid colours and wide-angle viewing capabilities without affecting performance.

Displays that support Type-C input

While the company is marketing the monitor as an enterprise product, ViewSonic monitor is a more premium offering that even other users can use at home. While work from home has been enabled for many corporates and some have even moved to a hybrid form, the device will work with your existing home desktop PC as well as your office laptops.

Yes, there are other cheaper models in the market that you can consider, like the BenQ GW2485TC that comes with similar features too. You’ll also find more offerings from ViewSonic too.

Many laptops already come with Type-C ports. Moreover, we’ve got a majority of devices also sporting the same interface like Android smartphones, tablets and iPads. You can use the DisplayPort or HDMI cable to extend your laptop or desktop screen. At the same time, you can keep a Type-C cable separately connected so that you can plug and charge your devices anytime.