ViewSonic PX701-4K home entertainment projector launched in India

ViewSonic has launched a new premium 4K Projector in India, the PX701-4K home entertainment projector. As the name suggests, this is a 4K supported one made for home entertainment.

The ViewSonic PX701-4K sits in between the ViewSonic X100 4K+ projector and the ViewSonic M2 projector in the portfolio. The newly launched ViewSonic PX701-4K projector features true 4K HDR visual experience with support for 240Hz high refresh rate and 4.2ms response time. With these upgraded features, the content experience will be more immersive and enjoyable. The projector supports VGA (640 x 480) to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

It is a 3,200 ANSI Lumens high brightness 4K home projector which can project up to a 300-inch screen on multiple surfaces while the base image size is 30-inch. It comes with warping, auto V keystone, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustment. In addition, the energy-efficient 20,000 hours long lamp life gives it an makes it low cost than the regular lamp projector. It also supports HDR/HLG formats which brings more dynamic-looking visuals.

Since, the device also comes with a high refresh rate and ultra-fast response rate, it is also ideal for gaming. With four corner adjustment capabilities, the projector can provide images anywhere be it the living room, bedroom or any other location. It can even project on the curvy surface.

If you do not like the default colour profile, you can customize the profile as per your preference with the help of cloud-based colour profile exchange. The projector is also capable of getting software updates. As for the audio, the projector is packed with a 10W speaker. You also get a couple of HDMI port, USB Type-A port, Audio Out, and AC In. Other features include remote control, focus ring, and it weighs 2.8 Kgs.

ViewSonic PX701-4K price in India and availability