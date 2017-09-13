The best iPhone offers and discount in September 2017

It’s that time of the year again. Apple will unveil its next generation of iPhone’s on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in their newly constructed spaceship campus. It also happens to be the tenth anniversary of the iPhone and so we expect a lot of theatricals, a special iPhone and more. Apple’s iPhone has been an envy of the whole world for quite some time now. Back at the launch of the first iPhone Steve Jobs said, “Every once in awhile a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything”, and “today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone,” which they did. So much so that today, the popularity of the iPhone has made it gain a numero uno space in the smartphone industry.

With the next iPhone launching in a matter of days, prices of all the available iPhones have been reduced and if you had been saving your hard earned moolah for one of these, now might just be the time to buy an iPhone.

Where can you buy the cheapest iPhone?

Apple iPhone 7

Waterproofing. Better battery. Improved camera. A fine upgrade.

OS: iOS 10 | Screen size:4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Memory: 2GB | Weight: 138g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm |Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 1960mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

A smaller 4.7-inch Retina Display with a single camera setup doesn't rely on its elder sibling to create a mark. It has a really great in-hand feel and is equally powerful in comparison to the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 7 will be a perfect choice for first-time users and people coming from Android flagships.

The iPhone 7 32GB variant is priced at Rs 43,665 while the 128GB variant is up for grabs at Rs 52,550 and the 256GB for Rs 58,778.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

A modest update, but one that does enough to still excite

OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 3GB | Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 2900mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

The yesteryears iPhone brought in dual camera to the table paired with a large 5.5-inch Retina display, a new design along with black and jet black variants. With top-notch performance courtesy of the A10 Fusion chipset and the longest battery backup in an iPhone, the iPhone 7 Plus is currently the best one you can get.

Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus comes in storage options of 32GB, 128GB and 256GB which are available at Rs 56,890, Rs 67,999 and Rs 75,999 respectively.

Apple iPhone 6S

The best selling phone in the world is simply stunning

OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 1,715mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Until recently, the iPhone 6S was the most advanced iPhone of them all, and is still a stunning phone even against the iPhone 7. It looks very similar to the iPhone 6 below, but it's got a new '3D touch' screen which allows you to do different things depending how hard you press on it, plus a new camera, faster processor and a stronger frame. It's pricey, but as you can see from the iPhone deals table above, it's quite a bit cheaper now than when it first went on sale.

The iPhone 6s has also received a price cut and is now available for Rs 37,999.

iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE is an iPhone 6S in the shape of an iPhone 5S

OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/64GB | Battery: 1,642mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

The iPhone SE is the cheapest Apple iPhone available in the market right now and comes with 4.0-inch Retina display along with upgraded internals that is equivalent to the performance of the iPhone 6S Plus. The iPhone SE has an iconic candy bar design that consists of an aluminium built, chamfered edges and a robust in-hand feel.

The iPhone SE comes in storage variants of 16GB and 32GB and is available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively.

iPhone 6S Plus

The big brother to the phone above is beautiful and powerful

OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 2,750mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Apple launched the iPhone 6s Plus in 2015 and introduced its 3D Touch display tech with it. The visuals on 5.5-inch Retina display along with the performance of A9 chipset doesn’t disappoint us, yet. That being said, only budget conscious buyers should go for the iPhone 6S Plus.

For the iPhone 6s Plus, one will have to shell out Rs 45,478 for the 16GB variant while for the 64GB option you will have to pay up Rs 44,790

Apple iPhone 6

Still a stunning phone and one of the best iPhones ever

OS: iOS 8 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | Memory: 1GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB |Battery: 1,810mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP | Ranked: #2 in TR's best mobile phones chart

If you want the very best iPhone money can buy but for the absolute best value, we highly recommend opting for the iPhone 6. Last year it was the best iPhone ever and it still offers the premium experience you've come to expect from Apple and lots more. It's bigger, better, sleeker and faster than the other devices below on this page - and it's not as expensive as you might think. Check out the deals we've found above.

iPhone 6 Plus

The biggest iPhone ever is the most visually stunning to date

OS: iOS 8 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 1GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 2,915mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP | Ranked: #8 in TR's best mobile phones list

If you're looking for something a little bigger but without paying the asking price for a 6S Plus, check out the iPhone 6 Plus. It's the biggest iPhone ever, jointly with the newer model, it's practically an iPad in fact. But with the trend towards larger phones these days, the iPhone 6 Plus is still selling well. It is a little pricey, but if you check out the iPhone deals we've found above you'll see it's not that expensive and certainly cheaper than the 6S Plus!

iPhone 5S

The official 'budget' option is still a good phone and available very cheaply

OS: iOS 8 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 | Memory: 1GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 1,560mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

2013's flagship iPhone 5S is still very much worth a look, though with the launch of the iPhone SE this phone will soon be phased out. It's no longer in production so when stock is gone, it's gone but in the meantime you can get loads of great deals from all the networks and you don't need to pay an upfront fee either. This is still much better than most other phones out there so if you want the premium iPhone experience but don't want the bigger iPhone 6S or don't want to spend quite that much, check out the iPhone 5S deals above.