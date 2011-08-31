LG unveils flagship LW980T TV series

LG has announced its new LW980T flagship TV range at IFA 2011, combining 'the latest in 3D technology and SmartTV', according to the Koreans.

The new TV range, which will be available in 47- and 55-inch screen sizes, uses LG's Nano Full LED backlighting to bring a brighter and clearer picture.

On top of that, the LED technology allows a thinner frame bringing a slimmer-than-ever 27.5mm depth to the units.

The passive Cinema 3D technology is also on board, with seven pairs of 3D glasses chucked in for good measure - LG is also touting wide viewing angles to make sure everyone gets a decent picture in the living room.

Upconvert

2D to 3D conversion ensures a wider range of content will be available for those looking to experience the third dimension, and LG's Smart TV promises a wealth of both 3D and 2D content, with the likes of BBC, ITN, the Cartoon Network and blinkbox on board to provide the entertainment.

Other fancy extras include the ability to control the TV through your LG smartphone, SmartShare DLNA sharing to pump your content to the bigger screen from a PC or mobile phone, plus an included Magic Motion remote that uses gestures to help you flick through channels.

TruMotion 400Hz refresh rates promise a pretty smooth picture, plus four HDMI and two USB ports mean it will be easier to pump content onto the screen - with DivX HD file formats supported too.

The dragons are behind you

If you want more 3D-ery, then LG has also announced the new HX906TX 3D surround sound system too, with Dolby-certified 360 audio in place thanks to Cinema 3D sound technology.

It too features smartphone control, DLNA and USB input, plus a 9.1 speaker configuration that will probably be enough to impress your mum when she pops round to see your new house.

With iPod/iPhone recharging, plus external disk drive playback, it sounds pretty nifty if you're in the market for new kit - but will likely come complete with a higher-end price tag.

LG is yet to provide a UK release date or price for either device range, but we'll be trolling around the company's IFA booth as soon as possible so stay tuned for our in-depth look.