LG shows off a two-sided TV for the ultimate in binge watching

The major tech companies of the world use the IFA exhibition to show off gadgets hitting the market in the near future as well as innovative bits of kit that are still very much in development - and this falls into the latter camp.

The as-yet-unnamed television comes in two sizes, 111 inches and 55 inches, and they both use the OLED technology the company has such an affinity for. The smallest version is just 5.3 inches thick.

It's curved like a wave, but the headline trick is that it's double-sided - you can watch shows on both sides. The output can be different on each side as well, so family arguments about what gets put on the box could soon be a thing of the past.

Still in development

The bad news is this is just a prototype for now, so you can't rush out and buy one even if you wanted to - we don't know anything about pricing or availability or even if it will eventually go on sale. For now, LG is just using it to show off the technology's potential.

It's perhaps a bit impractical for the living room but a display like this could come in useful at exhibitions, conferences and other similar events. You could have a map on one side and scrolling messages on another, for example. Or just both series of True Detective back-to-back.

For a full run-down of everything we saw at IFA 2015 in Berlin this year, check out our dedicated portal. LG had a number of new 4K HDR OLED TVs to show off at the top-end of the market as it looks to battle the likes of Samsung.