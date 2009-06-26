LG rolls out super-slim LED LCD TVs

The innovations just keep coming thick and fast form LG.In the past week the company has announced OLED TV sets, widget TVs and now its first batch of high-end LED-backlit televisions.

The televisions are a mere 24.8mm thick and are currently only available in the 55-inch screen size.

The TVs, called 55LH95 and 55LH93 have been, according to LG, "designed specifically to target the high-end segment and offer unmatched quality and design". In short, this means that they cost a fair wad of cash. Millions in fact. Well, 7 million Korean dollars to be precise, which equates to around £3,300.

More planned

Packing in 3,360 LED lights means that power consumption has been reduced and contrast ratio has been upped. In fact, LG is claiming that contrast is now at 5,000,000:1. Refresh rate are also impressive, set at set at 200/240Hz.

There's no word when we will see these sets in the UK (they're Korea-bound only at the moment) but LG has announced that 42- and 47-inch versions are being planned.

Via Home Cinema Choice