Dell's netbook to carry Ubuntu 'remix' edition

The Mini Inspiron is said to house new 'remix edition' software from Ubuntu

We reported earlier today that Dell is set to release its Mini Inspiron netbook this Friday – although this is still not confirmed.

One of the interesting things that came out of the recently leaked Mini Inspiron technical specs, however, shows that consumers can choose between a Windows XP-based version or an open source Ubuntu version.

To understand more on this, TechRadar spoke to Graham Morrison, the reviews editor of Linux Format, and here's what he had to say:

"We caught up with Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, at the recent Linux World event.

"It alluded to a big announcement that would tie Ubuntu to a new netbook, and this looks like the news we've been waiting for."

Netbook remix edition

Morrison continues: "The interesting part is that the version of Ubuntu bundled with the Dell machine is likely to be the new 'Netbook Remix' edition.

"This is a version of Ubuntu optimised for the Atom processor and features a new 'big-button' interface much like the kind found on the EeePC and Aspire One.

"The Dell machine might be the first chance we get to see what Canonical has been working on all summer, and it's bound to have a significant impact on the netbook market."

Suddenly Dell's soon-to-be-confirmed Eee 'killer' looks very interesting indeed.