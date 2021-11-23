Soundcore brings Life Q30 and Life Q35 wireless headphones to India

Soundcore by Anker that deals in audio products like Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers, has launched its Q-series of headphones in India. The new series includes Life Q30 and Life Q35 wireless headphones, which are equipped with Hybrid active noise cancellation, long battery life, and a couple of proprietary technologies.

While the truly wireless earbuds are all the vogue these days, the brand chose to bring over-the-ear designed headphones to Indian consumers.

The two headphones aim to deliver Hi-Res audio, deep bass, and tuned treble, with the help of 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers under the hood. The company also claims the headphones feature 40-hour long playback time in ANC mode and 60 hours in normal mode.

Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 price and availability

The price of the Life Q30 is set at Rs. 7,999, while the Life Q35 is tagged at Rs. 9,999. The Life Q30 will be available in Black, while the Q35 grabs the Pink color. Additionally, the headphones also come with a compact travel case for secure portability. The two headphones are currently available on Flipkart with 18 months of warranty.

Soundcore Life Q30 and Life Q35 features and specs

The two headphones are ergonomically designed and equipped with memory foam ear cups. The company touts the ear cups can be adjusted by up to 15 degrees to align with the shape of the head. Apart from the Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Wireless certifications, the Life Q35 also supports LDAC technology that ensures 3X more data is transmitted to the headphones than standard Bluetooth codecs.

According to the company, the underlying Hybrid ANC produces cleaner audio experience with the help of 4 microphones that filter out ambient noises. There is also a transparency mode so that you do not miss out on your surroundings. Furthermore, the two headphones are equipped with crystal precise 2-mic AI uplink noise-cancelling technology to optimize voice.

The Life Q30 and Life Q35 headphones also get several EQ settings and let you choose from 22 presets.

The company claims the new headphones pack a longer battery life where they can deliver around 40-hour long playback time in ANC mode and 60 hours in normal mode. As per the company, a 5-minute charge can offer 4 hours of listening experience. The headphones sport Fast NFC Pairing and multi-pairing options on the connectivity front.

