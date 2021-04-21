Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro with Active Noise Cancellation Launched launched in India

In the market that is currently filled with a lot of cheap true wireless earbuds, Anker has launched its latest Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds that, according to the company, is not only premium but offers active noise cancellation at an affordable price tag.

The new Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro takes on some of the most premium wireless earbuds in terms of design and features, however, these retail at almost half the price. After making a global debut in January this year, these earbuds have now made their way to India.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Price and availability in India

The new Liberty Air 2 Pro comes in four different colours: Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, Crystal Pink. The company offers 8 extra ear-tips to suit ear canals of different sizes.

The price of Liberty Air 2 Pro in India has been set at Rs. 9999 and it will retail exclusively via Flipkart starting today. The company plans to make the earbuds available at the offline retail stores

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features and specifications

Anker’s Soundcore range is known for being feature-rich and yet affordable. These earbuds come with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless charging, a premium design and a bundled application offering a plethora of options to customise the sound output based on your preference.

In terms of design, the buds themselves are reminiscent of the first-gen AirPods and come with a stem-life design. Though the dual-tone design separates the Liberty Air 2 Pro from a ton of other similar looking AirPod replicas.

To start, these earbuds offer three different modes for ANC - transport, indoor, and outdoor. In all, the Liberty Air 2 Pro comes with 6 different microphones that work in tandem to offer various modes of Active Noise Cancellation. Additionally, it has a couple of transparency modes as well - total and focuses on vocals that help users to communicate with people without the need of removing the earbuds.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Since these earbuds are IPX4-certified, these can be worn during your regular workout session or a jog outside – obviously when it is safe to step out.

The pebble-shaped bundled charging case comes equipped with a 500 mAh battery and each earbud has a 55 mAh battery each. The company claims that these buds can offer 6 hours of backup with ANC turned on and you can get a little over 3 rounds of juice thanks to the charging case.

