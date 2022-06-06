Sony launches new X90K 4K UltraHD Full-Array smart TV series in India

Audio player loading…

Sony has launched its new range of Full-Array LED 4K smart TVs in India. The Sony Bravia X90K series smart TVs come in 3 sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inches. These new smart TVs continue to bridge the gap between the more premium models by adding similar technologies. The smart TV will be available for purchase from today across all major Sony Centres, its online store (opens in new tab) and online e-commerce websites. It starts at Rs 1,29,990.

The Sony Bravia X90K has a sleek design with minimal bezels. It retains the same design aesthetic as the previous generation. The smart TV comes with the latest version of Google TV and works seamlessly with Apple’s AirPlay and HomeKit.

Sony Bravia X90K series pricing and availability

The Sony Bravia X90K series is available in 3 sizes. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 1,29,990 while the 65-inch model is available for Rs 1,79,990. These are available for purchase from today. Sony is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the 75-inch model.

The smart TV comes with 12 months of complimentary subscription to Bravia Core.

Sony Bravia X90K features

(Image credit: Sony)

The Bravia X90K series is the follow-up to the X90J and sports many upgraded features. The smart TV comes with Sony’s proprietary XR processor that helps to improve colour reproduction, accuracy and quality. It also helps to upscale 2K content to 4K without affecting the video quality. You also get a smoother video output even when watching your favourite sport.

The XR processor also controls the LED lighting zones on the full array panel. These panels are also calibrated to work with Sony’s XR Triluminous Pro and XR Contrast Booster to support a wider colour gamut and picture quality.

The Sony Bravia X90K smart TV also supports 4K at 120 frames per second through the HDMI 2.1 port. This feature is more beneficial for gamers who want to get that extra smooth experience for triple-A titles from the comfort of their couch. Additionally, you also get Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode). The latter reduces input lag from controllers and other input devices during Game Mode.

(Image credit: Sony)

You also get a dedicated e-ARC port that will work with compatible soundbars and other audio systems.

The Sony Bravia X90K smart TV also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced content. The smart TV comes with the Bravia Core pre-loaded app. It is the company’s own content streaming platform. The smart TV is also equipped with XR sound positioning with Acoustic Multi Audio along. The company’s XR Surround with 3D upscaling will convert content that does not support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive experience.

The Sony Bravia X90K is capable of adjusting its display performance based on the ambient light of the environment too. It also features the Acoustic Auto Calibration technology that will provide a similar experience no matter where you are in the room.