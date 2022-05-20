Sony Bravia X80K 4K Ultra HD smart TV series launched in India

Audio player loading…

Sony has launched the new Bravia X80K 4K Ultra HD smart TV series in India. The new line of products includes some of the best that Sony has to offer like the X1 4K processor chipset, Dolby Vision and Doby Atmos audio support . The smart TV is available from a 43-inch version all the way up to a 75-inch model. Currently, the company has announced the 55-inch model is available for purchase at Rs 94,990 across all Sony Centers. You can purchase the smart TV through the company's online store and other major e-commerce portals.

The Sony Bravia X80K smart TV features the company’s proprietary X1 4K HDR Picture processor on all of its models. This helps to improve the colour accuracy and contrast based on the content being viewed. The smart TV series also comes with the Bravia Triluminous Pro colour algorithm that provides more vibrant picture quality with a wider colour gamut support. It also comes with X-Reality Pro engine that upscales 2K and HD content.

The Bravia X80K 4K smart TV also features two 10W speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS Surround. The smart TV also supports HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) for other external soundbars or audio speakers.

(Image credit: Sony)

Since it's a Sony, product the Bravia X80K is compatible with PlayStation consoles and can automatically switch to game mode. You also get Auto Low latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, This allows gamers to enjoy a smooth experience for their favourite titles. If watching movies through PS5, the TV will turn off the mode and return to the standard picture profile.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy their favourite matches with a smooth frame rate with the help of Sony’s Motionflow XR technology. The technology detects the visual feeds and adds additional frames to ensure a smoother sports experience.

When it comes to connectivity options, the Bravia X80K comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and an Ethernet port. It also supports Apple’s AirPlay and Google’s Chromecast. The smart TV can also be added to your smart home collection on the Apple Home app.

Sony's budget and premium segments

Sony’s new Bravia X80K is the successor to the X80J models that the company launched last year. This year, the company has added bigger models to the lineup. The company will be announcing the pricing for its 43-inch, 50-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models soon. Sony also recently announced the more affordable options with the W830K series .

The company will be expected to announce the pricing for the rest of its lineup in the coming weeks.