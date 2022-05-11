Sony launches Bravia W830K HD smart TV in India

Audio player loading…

Sony has updated its Bravia line of smart TVs in India today with the launch of the W830K HD smart TV series. The 32-inch smart TV retails on all major Sony Centers, offline and online e-commerce stores as well from today at a price of Rs 28,990.

The new smart TV from the Japanese display technology leader is now the most affordable model in its product line of televisions powered by Google TV. Surprisingly, the smart TV does not leave out any of Sony’s proprietary audio and visual technologies that come on the more premium offerings .

In comparison to its premium range, the Sony Bravia W830K supports HD resolution while still supporting HDR 10. It comes with an LCD panel with a 50Hz refresh rate. The company’s X-Reality Pro engine improves visual performance by reducing noise and boosting colour accuracy. It also helps in upscaling content without impacting the quality or frame rates.

Welcome the smartest member of your family, the new #SonyBRAVIA W830K Google TV. Enjoy supreme picture quality & sound along with 700,000+ movies & TV shows all in one place organized just for you.

In terms of the design of the smart TV, you will realise that the company has kept the premium quality only to the features. It does not retain any eye-catching slim profiles, unlike other Bravia models like the X75K series.

Sony Bravia W830K HD smart TV pricing and availability

The smart TV is priced at Rs 28,990 and will be available for purchase at any Sony Centers, major electronics stores and online e-commerce portals. The smart TV is available in only one dimension and is a follow up to last year’s Bravia W830 TV launched in the same 32-inch model.

Sony Bravia W830K HD smart TV specifications

The Sony Bravia W830K HD smart TV comes with a 32-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768. It supports both HDR10 and HLG content through many of the apps available on the smart TV.

In terms of the audio experience, it comes with two 10W speakers. Sony’s Clear Phase technology featured on the Bravia W830K analyses and detects any issues with audio performance and fixes it. The smart TV comes with support for Dolby Audio as well.