Facebook makes guinea pigs out of Windows Phone users with new app

Facebook has today made a new version of its app for Windows Phone available, which gives users the opportunity to test new features before hitting the main app.

The social network and Microsoft are inviting users to join its beta program for the new application, which brings several of the features most requested by users in an unrefined form.

The beta app brings high-res photos and Facebook Timeline profile pages, giving the app an appearance more like the Android and iOS iterations rather than the 'Metro' UI associated with Windows Phone.

The hope is that users will send bug reports and feedback to enable the new features to graduate to the main Facebook for Windows Phone app in a more timely fashion.

Energetic volunteer? You're up

In a post on the official Windows Phone blog, Microsoft wrote: "Today we're launching a new program designed to help speed up delivery of new features in the official Facebook app for Windows Phone and need sharp-eyed, energetic volunteers to download a beta version of our next release and tell us how to make it better."

However, the company warned: "Don't like it when apps crash? This probably isn't the program for you."

The good thing for Windows Phone users is that the existing app and the Beta app will sit alongside each other, so if users get too annoyed by the crashes, they can revert back to the main app.

The beta app is not listed on the Windows Phone store (Microsoft reckons it'd cause confusion and it is probably right), but Windows Phone users can download the app by clicking this link.