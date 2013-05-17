Apple's hook up with Bang With Friends is over

"Anonymously find friends who are down for the night!" reads the Bang With Friends mobile app description on Google Play. "Your friends will never know you're interested unless they are too!"

While the Android version of the Facebook-based, bang-finding application is still bumping and grinding, today Apple reportedly yanked it from the iOS App Store. Even after taking some of the naughty out of the name by rechristening it "BWF," it looks as though Apple still wasn't down to keep the party going.

It's not quite clear why Apple ended the relationship, but the Bang With Friends website confidently states "Be right back - We're working with Apple to get BWF back into the App Store shortly." God's speed, BWF.

