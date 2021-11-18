Samsung might prefer Qualcomm's SoC over Exynos in half of its smartphones in 2022

Samsung is already reported to ditch its in-house developed Exynos chipsets for its upcoming Galaxy S-series phones for some regions and if a newly emerged report is to believe the South Korean giant could lean more on the US’ firm and flourish its partnership even further.

The South Korean outlet TheElec suggests Samsung could use Qualcomm’s chips for nearly half of its smartphones and tablets in 2022.

According to the report, 31 models out of 64 could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platforms, while the 20 models could resort to Samsung’s in-house solution. The 14 models could feature MediaTek’s SoC and the remaining 3 could gain Unisoc respectively.

Furthermore, the report also gives a brief rundown on which models will use which chipset specifically.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the next Galaxy Z Flip are expected to solely use Snapdragon 898 SoC, meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Ultra, and S8 Plus may go with Samsung’s currently rumoured Exynos 2200. The report further cites Samsung’s plans and mentions that the company will continue to use both Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 for its Galaxy S22 lineup for different regions.

While saying so, the report refers to the US, South Korea, and Europe only. It does not comment on markets like South Africa and India that are expected to gain Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S-series this time around.

The South Korean smartphone maker's mid-tier segment which is likely to include Galaxy A33, A53, and some M-series might continue to use Samsung’s in-house solution, whereas the Galaxy A73 may feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC

The report goes on to state that the Galaxy S22 Fan Edition could go into production during the third quarter of next year with the Exynos 2200 chipset. It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, which has already seen some unprecedented delays, is still not official and we are already betting on its successor.

But one wonders why?

Historically, while Samsung's Exynos-powered phones have shown on par performance with that of Snapdragon-powered phones, it is the latter that has sometimes outrun the former in several scenarios like heat management and power consumption. Also, since Samsung had recorded sluggish Galaxy S21 sales last year, hence it might be reassessing its strategies to regain what it had lost previously.

As per a recent report from TrendForce, Samsung is expected to sell over 276M phones in 2022 and when it comes to sales numbers it doesn’t matter which phone uses which chipset. So, even though Samsung looks to be leaning more on Qualcomm, its sales numbers are expected to remain unaffected.

