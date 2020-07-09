Samsung may stop providing chargers with their phones

First it was Apple. Now Samsung too may join the bandwagon.

We are talking of smartphone makers who are looking to exclude chargers from their smartphones boxes.

The idea is to cut production costs in these economically tough times.

According to a report in the Korean media, "Samsung Electronics is looking into a plan that will exclude a charger from a list of components of a smartphone in order to reduce its production cost".

Though Samsung has not committed itself to any time frame, reports have it that it is looking into excluding chargers from a few models that are expected to be released in 2021.

Samsung is reportedly discussing with its partners on how to go about this plan of not boxing the charger with smartphone shipments.

Inevitable cost-cutting

A charger’s unit cost is not all that expensive in the context of smartphones. But in a situation when companies are worried about the dwindling margins in sale cost, every dollar saved is important.

Samsung is apparently still working on the finer details of this plan as to which models will carry chargers and which won't.

It will be interesting to see how consumers react to Samsung's business ploy.

Suppliers will be hit

Samsung’s plan is also expected to have an impact on its suppliers. Samsung is among the top smartphone makers in the world. It manufactures 400 million smartphones annually.

If it reduces the number of chargers it purchases for its smartphones, companies that supply chargers to Samsung will take a significant blow. At the moment, there are three South Korean companies that supply their chargers to Samsung Electronics.

Elsewhere, rumors also abound that Apple is considering not including a power adapter or earbuds in the box with the iPhone 12 models – to save on electronic waste and to save money.

Based on tweets posted by users, Apple is currently surveying some of its customers about what they've done with the power adapters they've already got – which may give an indication about which way the company is thinking.

Via: Sammobile.