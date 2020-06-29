iPhone 12 won’t include a charger or earbuds, according to analyst

Apple might not include a power adapter or earbuds with 2020 iPhone models, including iPhone 12, if an analyst’s prediction is correct.

Currently, all iPhone models come with a power adapter and a pair of Apple EarBuds, but TF Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo strongly believes that Apple will end production of its 5W and 18W power adapters, and instead ask consumers to purchase its new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory.

The controversial move will apparently offset the production costs that Apple will incur from supporting 5G in its devices, and could see the iPhone 12 feature a comparable price to that of the iPhone 11.

Power play

Kuo also predicts that Apple will remove the 5W power adapter from second-generation iPhone SE models later this year, but iPad owners will continue to receive the 12W power adapter that is included with current generations of the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini.

With no EarBuds or power adapter in the box, Apple may also opt for smaller packing, which will be more eco-friendly and should reduce shopping costs as more phones will be able to fit into a single shipment. Apple will also be hoping more users purchase a pair of Apple AirPods by removing the in-box EarBuds.

Shipping a product without a charger including isn't a new concept by any means (Nintendo did the same with its New Nintendo 3DS), but if you purchase an 18W USB-C Power Adapter and pair of EarPods from the Apple store, it will set you back $63.15 (£58). That's a lot of extra cash to fork out if you don't have a spare charger or an extra pair of earbuds laying around, then.

Via 9to5Mac