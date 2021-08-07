Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-bookings open in India

Samsung is set to launch two new flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 globally on August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. And now the company has announced a blind pre-booking of the flagship smartphones in India.

When we say blind, we mean that the company has not confirmed which smartphones it will be launching in an official capacity. But leaks and hints are out there aplenty that confirm the two devices being launched.

In fact, even the official promo image by Samsung for the Galaxy Unpacked event strongly hints at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 smartphones. Two distinct shapes make up the promo, where the one of the left looks clearly like the silhouette of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. While the one on the right is distinctly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Now Samsung has announced that customers can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India's e-Store. Customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles customers to get a Smart tag worth Rs 2,699 for free when they pre-book the device. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted against the device price.

Even in the pre-reserving information, the company does not mention the two devices that will be launching. It is expected that users will be able to reserve either of the two flagships with this deposit and may be able to choose which to purchase once the device launches.

While this is how the official pre-reserving system has been set up by Samsung, we mentioned in our previous report how a third-party retailer called Cellular World is already taking pre-booking of the two Galaxy devices. Since we can't confirm the veracity of this third-party retailer, we suggest users stick with the official channels.

The previous report also confirms that the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have been leaked where the prior will apparently be priced in India at around Rs 1,35,000, and retail at Rs 1,49,990, and the latter will retail at a price between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 kicks off at 7:30 p.m. IST, which is when all information will be officially confirmed.