Samsung Galaxy M52 5G leak suggests 120Hz display and design refresh

The Samsung Galaxy M52 will be the successor to one of the most popular mid-range phones from 2020, the Galaxy M51 . While Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date of the phone in India or globally, a new leak has given us the first look and also a bit more about the upcoming mid-range phone from Samsung.

Folks over at Mysmartprice have obtained a couple of renders of the Galaxy M52 device in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The images also reveal some of the key features of the device. For starters, the Galaxy M52 is likely to come with vertical stripes on the back - something similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy F62 .

Already told you about the specifications, now it's time for the renders!Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Official RendersLike it how it looks? Also, many of you asked, the display refresh rate is indeed 120Hz!More renders & please link: https://t.co/VMynjrYckc https://t.co/buBiFnNJOe pic.twitter.com/W8Pd1EwP6JSeptember 10, 2021 See more

120Hz AMOLED screen

Moving on, the Galaxy M52 is said to bring an upgrade in the display department with a 120Hz AMOLED screen 一 a jump from the 60Hz AMOLED panel on the Galaxy M51. The phone is said to weigh 175 grams.

Further, the device is said to come with a single punch-hole selfie camera which is placed in the centre. On the back, we can see three-camera along with an LED flash 一 both of which are also found on the Galaxy M51. One can also spot the fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button on the side. The renders are shown in Blue and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M51 camera (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung Galaxy M52 specs (leaked)

In terms of other specifications , the Galaxy M52 is said to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 5G capable chipset. If this turns out to be true, this will be Samsung’s second device with the same chipset after the Galaxy A52s . In terms of visuals, the device is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display.

The phone is said to come with 6GB RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box. In terms of optics, the Galaxy M52 is likely to come with a 64MP main camera (ISOCELL GW3), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. There should be a 32MP selfie camera too.

Lastly, there is no word on the battery size or charging speeds on the Samsung Galaxy M52. The Galaxy M51, after one year, is still the device to beat when it comes to battery life - thanks to the massive 7,000mAh capacity battery. We would be surprised if Samsung opted for anything less than that.