Samsung Galaxy M52 could be far more powerful than its predecessor

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy M51 was a surprise entrant in the mid-range segment, bringing a battery-first approach in a space driven by specifications. A leak suggests that its successor will be an even more well-rounded offering with massive improvements in the internal specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 is expected to launch in the coming months as a follow-up to one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. With its predecessor being unveiled in September of 2020, it is due for a refresh now.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (SM-M526B) spotted on Geekbench 5.◾Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC◾6GB Ram◾Android 11https://t.co/FONeJ2BZ2Y pic.twitter.com/Dw2Qd4n7qUJune 28, 2021 See more

A Samsung device with the model number SM-M526B (for context, the M51 was SM-M515) was spotted on Geekbench recently, revealing the new Snapdragon 778G chipset at its heart, along with 6GB of RAM and Android 11 out-of-the-box. Announced in May, the Snapdragon 778G is the successor to the Snapdragon 768G with a 6nm design with a peak frequency of 2.4GHz and 40% better graphics with the Adreno 642L GPU. If this ends up being the Samsung Galaxy M52, it will be a big upgrade over the M51’s Snapdragon 730G.

In a separate leak, Dutch site GalaxyClub shared purported camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M52. It states that the mid-ranger will have a 64MP primary camera (ISOCELL GW3), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a fourth sensor whose function is currently unknown. There should be a 32MP selfie camera too. The camera hardware isn’t anything new, but the improved ISP on the new processor could enable better photography.

Samsung Galaxy M51 camera (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

A notable missing link from the developments is the Samsung Galaxy M52 battery size. The M51 continues to be a champ in this aspect even today, with a large 7,000mAh capacity battery. It would be surprising to see Samsung opt for anything lesser than that.

Details such as the price in India, release date, display specifications and others remain unknown for now, but it shouldn’t be too long a wait, considering the volume of leaks.