Samsung Galaxy M32 5G to launch in India on August 25

Samsung launched the Galaxy M32 4G smartphone recently in India under the Rs 15,000 smartphone bracket. And now the company has announced that it is about to launch the 5G variant of the same smartphone.

To this effect an Amazon teaser page of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been made live which mentions that the new device will be launched in India on August 25 at 12 noon. It even mentions some of the specs and features that we can expect from the 5G variant of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: What we know

According to the teaser page on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is set to come with support for 12 5G bands in India which include the N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3), N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), and N78 (3500). It will have a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display according to the teaser page.

The device will come with a Dimensity 720 chipset, unlike the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset on the 4G variant of the smartphone. In terms of cameras, it will come with a quad-core camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 13MP camera sensor. It will be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery, and the teaser does not specify anything about fast charging solutions yet. The device will come with Samsung proprietary Knox security on the software end of things.

One unique aspect of the smartphone design is that there is no specific bump for the camera module on the rear panel. It's just the camera lenses that stick out of the rear panel which is an innovation in terms of design for Samsung. And it seems like the smartphone will be available in two colours which are black and a powder blue. Samsung will provide software updates for up to two years on the smartphone. Although no other specifications are mentioned we can expect it to be available in at least two variants like its 4G variant.

Amazon is even holding a giveaway for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 5G on the teaser page itself and will select one lucky winner from among all the entries.