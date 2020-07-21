Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications leaked via Google Play console listing

Samsung’s M series has been highly successful in India. Especially the Galaxy M30 smartphone was very well received by the consumers and the company is all set to spice up the price segment with the launch of M31s. The phone has been in the news since some time, thanks to some leaks and the official product page on Amazon India revealing its launch date as July 30.

While a lot of information is already out on the public platform, the folks at MySmartPrice were able to spot the listing on Google Play Console and can confirm that the phone may come equipped with an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor coupled with Mali 672 GPU.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The listing also suggests that the phone may come with 6GB of RAM, a display with 1080*2400-pixel resolution and will run on Samsung’s OneUI running on top of Android 10 operating system out of the box.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What we already know

This information co-indices with the detail that we already have which suggest that the upcoming Galaxy M31s may come with an AMOLED panel with a hole punch display that Samsung called infinityO display offering a screen density of 420 DPI.

The M30 series has always packed a massive battery and still the phones have been able to maintain a sleek profile. It is tipped that even the M31s may carry a huge 6000 mAh battery pack and may also get a 25W fast charging technology. For charging and connectivity, the M31s may come with a USB Type C charging port.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M31s is said to come with a quad-camera setup with the primary camera being an ISOCELL Bright GW 64-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The phone may come in a couple of storage and memory combinations including 64 GB in the base variant and 128 GB in the top end variant coupled with an option to increase the storage via a micros SD slot.