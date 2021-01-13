Samsung Galaxy F62 panel image reveals the design of upcoming phone

Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the mid-range phones from the brand that is expected to launch in India this year. While the device is said to be in the production phase in Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. A new back panel image has surfaced on the web revealing much more details of the upcoming Galaxy F62 device.

A report from 91mobiles brings the new panel images of the Samsung Galaxy F62 which brings better look and details of the device. Looking closely on the panel, we can see the F62 model number.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

The image also further suggests, the device could pack in a quad rear camera setup in a square-shaped camera module. There are also openings for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Type-C port, which is not surprising. The frame appears to be in teal colour, pretty close to the OnePlus Nord Blue colour variant. However, the device is expected to launch in a couple of colour options at least. On the right side of the device, we can see the power button which could double up as a fingerprint scanner.

While this is all the new image reveals, since the device was spotted on the Geekbench database recently, we do have some more details of the Galaxy F62. The device is said to run on Android 11 out of the box. Further, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and on the inside, it is likely to be powered by flagship-grade Exynos 9825 chipset which is built on top of 7nm fabrication process running at 1.95GHz.

Going by the specs and model number, this Samsung device might be positioned around the Galaxy M51. The Samsung Galaxy F62 might launch sometime in Q1 2021. While there is no exact launch date yet, Samsung is also working on a budget-friendly Galaxy F12.

