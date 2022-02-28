Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus global variant spotted on Google Play supported devices listing

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi recently put a stamp on the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. It will consist of two variants - Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. It is also being said that Xiaomi will drop the Pro Plus variant in the global market with tweaked specifications. Now, the global variant of the device has appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices list.

In addition, the listing also gave us an idea of what we can see in the device in terms of specifications. First things first, the smartphone carries model number 21091116UG. A report by MySmartPrice said that the device could also get a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, which has already been a part of the Chinese variant. To recall, the Chinese variant of the device was rebranded as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G may come equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 920 chipset and will be based on the Android 11 operating system. According to the listing, the device will have 8GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Speculations are that it will get multiple RAM and storage variants.

In terms of camera, we can expect a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone may flaunt a 16MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Furthermore, the device will most probably get a 4500mAh battery for durable performance. If the charging capacity is kept the same as the Chinese variant, then the smartphone will support 120W fast charging. The smartphone is supposed to be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000, and it competes with new launches like OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, etc.

Today's best Xiaomi Mi 11X deals Reduced Price ₹33,999 ₹25,435 View Reduced Price ₹33,999 ₹27,159 View Reduced Price ₹33,999 ₹27,999 View Show More Deals

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram