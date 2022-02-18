Two more Redmi Note 11 series phones expected to launch next month

Audio player loading…

The Redmi Note 11 lineup saw an addition of a couple of phones this month. In all, Xiaomi has already introduced three phones in this series and two more phones are expected to launch next month.

These phones - Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus phones were recently launched in the global markets and as per a report from 91Mobiles, these phones could be launched in the first half of the next month.

Citing the popular tipster Yogesh Brar, the report suggests that the phones might come with little or no change in terms of key specifications from their global counterparts. As of now, the company has not made any official announcement, however, the successor of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max are the only ones in the Note 11 lineup that are yet to be introduced in the country.

For those unaware, the Note portfolio housed four different lineups – each catering to a different set of users. It starts with the classic Redmi Note. This is the stock variant that offers the true value for money and is historically among one of the most sold Xiaomi phones. Then comes the “T” variant which, as per Xiaomi, introduces the latest technology to the entire lineup.

The Redmi Note S is a slightly more powerful variant of the stock Redmi Note phone while the Redmi Note Pro and Note Pro Max are among the most powerful phones in their category and offer an affordable flagship experience in this line-up.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro Plus have identical specifications but for the SoC and the wireless connectivity. The Note 11 Pro is a 4G phone while the Pro Plus is 5G ready.

The phones sport a 6.67 FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The display on the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Like phones in this lineup, both these devices have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support powers each device.

The phones will ship with MIUI 13 running on top of Android 11 out of the box and will come with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

