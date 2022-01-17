Realme Buds Air 3 specifications and images leaked - Here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Realme is set to refresh its TWS range with the launch of Realme Buds Air 3. A new media report has revealed some of the key specifications and features of the upcoming buds.

Moreover, an image has also been shared in the report that drops hints regarding the design of the earbuds. Until now, the launch date of the buds has not been revealed. However, speculations are that the buds will be rolled out in India in the first quarter of 2022.

This latest offering from Realme will be the successor of the Realme Buds Air 2 rolled out in 2021. The Buds Air 2 includes features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), companion app support, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and more.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications and features

Starting with the design, the leaked image of Realme Buds Air 3 shows that they will be similar in terms of looks to their predecessor. The charging case could have the same shape, the only change is that it can be a bit compact as compared to the previous one.

High chances are that the earbuds could get the dual device connection feature that will enable the user to connect the earbuds with two devices and switch between them as per their convenience. They might provide up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case when the ANC is turned off. It is also being said that the earbuds will get a Type-C charging port.

The earbuds may sport a triple-microphone array for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They will also get the transparency mode to let the user listen to someone clearly while keeping the buds on. Furthermore, the earbuds will also get low latency game mode for enhanced gaming experience along with Bass Boost Plus mode. There is no word regarding the pricing of the device. However, speculations are that the device might be priced around Rs 4,000.

