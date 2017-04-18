Premium ‘iPhone Edition’ takes inspiration from Apple Watch, say latest rumors

According to a rumor published on the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to release a premium version of its upcoming iPhone 8 handset dubbed 'iPhone Edition' which will sport a polished stainless steel enclosure similar to the one featured on the Apple Watch.

The blog has also brought a Ming-Chi Kuo-reported rumor from last year back into the spotlight, suggesting that the enclosure will be sandwiched between glass front and back plates.

The iPhone Edition is also said to feature a vertically-aligned iSight Duo camera, which Mac Otakara believes will be used for Emergent VR shooting purposes.

If the iPhone Edition does turn out to be real, we can expect it to be quite expensive, with reports from February suggesting that the best-looking version of the phone could cost more than $1,000 (about £795/AU$1,325).

Below is a render published by Mac Otakara which gives an idea of what the proposed device might look like.

An iPhone Edition render, courtesy of Mac Otakara