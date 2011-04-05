JK Rowling stalls on Harry Potter ebooks

UPDATE: Rowling's agent, Neil Blair, has contacted TechRadar to add the following to this story: "The only comment would be that the stories are somewhat exaggerated,as we are simply looking at all the options."

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is stalling when it comes to committing to publishing her hugely popular boy wizard stories in e-book format.

Despite reports in various Scottish newspapers that she was considering publishing the Potter books in e-book format, Rowling is reportedly yet to be convinced of the benefit of releasing her stories digitally.

Rowling's agent at Neil Blair at the Christopher Little Agency told the Bookseller last year that the writer was actively considering e-books for Potter, but new reports suggest she may well have changed her mind.

E-Potter plans on hold

Waterstone's spokesperson Jon Howells told The Guardian that it would be a "massive" story" when the Potter books were finally made available in electronic format.

"They are the biggest book property of recent decades, with a legion of fans who have read them a dozen times and want to read them again in the way they want," said Howells, "seven guaranteed top-selling ebooks just waiting to happen".

The new Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, is due out this coming July.

