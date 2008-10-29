Aiptek's new sub-£300 Pico projector

Aiptek introduces the latest in pocket-sized Pico projectors with the official release of its Pocket Cinema V10, a miniature and compact projector with a built-in media player that retails for a penny under £300.

You can use Aiptek's latest mini gizmo as a standalone media player or hook it up to your iPod, DV, DSC, games console or mobile phone via the AV-out.

File types supported include Mpeg4, Jpeg and MP3 music files.

Gamers, campers, flyers

Aiptek tells us that the "50-inch projected screen will enhance bedroom gamers' experience and also provides an impressive outdoor cinema for camping trips or festivals."

The release adds that "due to its small footprint and scalable screen size the Pocket Cinema is also ideal for use on aircraft, in the car or in a hotel room."

We don't, however, suggest that you start projecting your own movies on your next long haul flight, no matter how poor the in-flight entertainment is...

Beam me up, Aiptek

At just 125x55x23mm the Pocket Cinema V10 genuinely will fit in your pocket.

Aiptek's Pocket Cinema ships with 1GB of internal memory (with up to 8GB of storage available with an optional extra 8GB HDSC card) and will beam movies and photo's up to 50 inches within a distance of 21cm to 180cm.

TechRadar will be testing one out next week to check the quality of the projection on the go, so stay tuned for more info on this intriguing little gadget in the coming weeks.