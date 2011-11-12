Trending

Apple to replace all first gen iPod nano models

By MP3 players  

Faulty battery means you should dig out your old school iPod

iPod nano
Got one of these knocking around? Dig it out and send it back

Apple is offering to provide a replacement for all first generation iPod nanos, due to an issue with the battery on some models.

In a post on its replacement program site Apple says a small percentage of nanos sold between September 2005 and December 2006 may suffer from over-heating.

The post advises owners to stop using the device immediately - if anyone is still using a six year old iPod nano, that is - and fill in the replacement form.

"This issue has been traced to a single battery supplier that produced batteries with a manufacturing defect. While the possibility of an incident is rare, the likelihood increases as the battery ages," said the post.

Shiny upgrade

Essentially, this is great news for anyone with a first generation nano as Apple will replace it, free of charge with a brand new model.

However, it's unclear whether it'll be the new seventh generation touchscreen model, announced in October, or one from a previous era.

Apple says it'll take six weeks to receive your new nano, so get digging around your boxes of haggard old tech, because a shiny upgrade waits in the wings.

Via: Engadget

See more MP3 players news