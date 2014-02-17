Health tracker Basis reportedly motivating itself to sell to Apple, Google

It seems as if every tech company wants to cash in on the wearable fitness craze right now, but the maker of the Basis Health Tracker Watch may be looking to cash out.

Basis Science is racking up serious pedometer points by shopping itself to Google, Apple and possibly Samsung and Microsoft, according to TechCrunch citing anonymous sources.

Even though the Basis watch isn't as widely worn as the Nike FuelBand SE and Fitbit Force, the company's bulky wearable is capable of more advanced metrics.

In addition to the usual activity and sleep tracking calculations, its multiple sensors can pick up users' heart rate, skin temperature and workout intensity through sweat levels.

Could drive iWatch, Google smartwatch?

Three of the four companies mentioned have demonstrated wearable ambitions. Apple, most notably, is rumored to be working on an iWatch with metrics that closely align with the capabilities of Basis.

Google is said to be working on a smartwatch of its own, but with fewer leaks about its wearable that isn't Google Glass, it may be interested in tapping more experts.

Samsung has had a headstart with its Galaxy Gear smartwatch that includes S Health functionality. But there's clearly more work to be done on this unripe fruit.

Microsoft hasn't made a wearable since its discontinued line of SPOT watches that were ahead of their time. That could change, as new CEO Satya Nadella could usher in a pursuit of the Internet of Things.

Basis has built its reputation on reliable metrics, but its single bulky product isn't going to be worn by the masses, making the company ripe for a Nest-style acquisition.