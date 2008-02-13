Polaroid Introduces Zero Ink Mini-Printer

Techradar informed you earlier this week that Polaroid was finally pulling out of the instant film business.

However, it looks like the company is still keen to offer instant photo-printing ‘solutions’ in the shape of this snazzy new Digital Instant Mobile Photo Printer for keen snappers on the move.

Zinc Zero Ink tech

Polaroid’s Digital Instant Mobile Photo Printer connects to your digital camera or camera phone via USB or Bluetooth, runs on a a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, uses Zink Zero Ink printing technology and prints out borderless 2 x 3 inch pocket size images.

Polaroid claims Zero Ink (ZINK) technology is the digital equivalent of instant film. ZINK uses heat to produce an image on special paper, which Polaroid describes as: “an advanced composite material with embedded yellow, magenta and cyan dye crystals, activated with 200 million heat pulses, in 30 seconds, in a single pass…With 100 billion crystals in a 2x3in print, the paper is 100% inkless.”

Annoy your mates at parties

The photos are printed on sticky-backed paper, so that you can plaster them all around your mates’ houses at drunken house parties. They are sure to want to thank you for this thoughtful reminder of the state they were in when they wake up with a pounding hangover the morning after!

Polaroid's new printer (pictured above) is scheduled for UK launch in June priced £79-99.