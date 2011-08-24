Sony a65 entry level DSLT revealed

The new Sony Alpha 65 features the same 24.3 megapixel sensor as the new a77

Sony has unveiled the new Alpha 65, a new top-end entry level translucent mirror camera with the same 24.3 megapixel sensor as the newly announced a77.

Capable of shooting at 10fps at full resolution and with full-time phase-detection autofocus, the a65 is a step down from the a77, which is capable of shooting at 12fps.

The a65 also features a 15 point autofocus with 3 cross sensors. Tracking Focus maintains accurate focus lock on a designated moving subject.

A new electronic front shutter curtain cuts shutter lag down to 0.050, while a newly developed Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor with 24.3 megapixel resolution is also on board.

Quick shooting

The latest revision of Sony's BIONZ image processing engine has been designed with speed.

The ISO range of the a65 stretches from ISO 100-16,000.

On the rear of the camera is the world's first XGA OLED Tru-Finder featuring an 2359k dot (XGA) resolution. The electronic viewfinder offers 100 per cent frame coverage and a wide field of view.

A choice of five display modes is available, while adjustments to exposure, white balance and other settings can be previewed in the viewfinder in real time. Fine focus tweaks are also available via a zoomed-in portion of the image.

Smart Teleconverter displays an enlarged central portion of the image sensor, which allows 12 megapixel images to be captured with a digital zoom factor of 1.4x or 2x.

The rear 7.5cm (3.0 inch) Xtra Fine LCD is also included, using TruBlack technology and offering high 921k dot resolution.

Phase detection

Quick AF Full HD video shooting is available on the camera, with phase detection maintaining accurate focus of moving subjects.

Full HD Video can also be shoot at 50p (progressive) frame rates, a first for APS-C sensor cameras. 25p shooting is also available, while manual focusing and P/A/S/M exposure modes have been added.

The Sony Alpha 65 UK release date is October 2011. Pricing has yet to be confirmed.