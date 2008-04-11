Reviewed: Canon's Digital Ixus 90 camera

Canon is probably the most recognisable name in the entire photography industry. It has a fantastic history, brimming with huge successes. But in a time when competition is more fierce than it’s ever been, Canon doesn’t necessarily always build the best cameras.

The Canon EOS 450D D-SLR camera which we reviewed last week was certainly a winner. But what about the Ixus 90 digital compact?

It’s yet another addition to the crowded 10MP sector and, while it takes some fantastic pictures, it’s certainly not perfect. That said, for £250 it’s a very decent camera, and worthy of your attention.

