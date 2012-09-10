Pentax announces new medium-telephoto lens for portrait photography

Get your up-close shot from far away

Pentax has a treat for photographers who don't want to get too close to their subjects, it announced a new medium-telephoto lens ideal for portraits.

The HD PENTAX-DFA645 MACRO 90mm F5.6 ED AW SR is a medium-telephoto lens for PENTAX medium-format digital SLR cameras.

It combines in-lens shake reduction mechanisms, and a new HD Coating for sharper and clear images. The new lens will be available in early October for £3,799.99 (about $4,862).

Pentax designed the lens with portraiture work in mind. It has a focal length of about 71mm in the 35mm format.

Faster, better, stronger

With two extra-low dispersion elements and one glass-moulded aspherical in the barrel, it promises "high-resolution image reproduction over the entire image field" while avoiding discoloration problems usually associated with faster lenses.

"At larger apertures, this lens defines the subject with fine, delicate lines and soft, smooth edges," according to a company-issued statement.

"Coupled with a beautiful bokeh (out-of-focus rendition) effect created by a very shallow depth of field, it is an ideal lens for portrait photography."

Pentax also says it creates sharp, solid images at smaller apertures for scenic and still-life photography. For macro and landscape photos the lens offers a maximum magnification of 0.5-times.

The lens comes with a host of features that are helpful in low-light or shaky situations. The glass is treated with a new high-grade, multi-layer lens coating called HD Coating.

The coating provides greater light transmission and less reflection for sharper pictures while reducing flare and ghost images.

A shake reduction mechanism in the barrel also compensates for camera shake up to about 3.5 shutter steps. The reduced shake and new coating will be usefully for hand-held shots in low-light situations or at sunset without extra illumination.

The lens is also pretty durable with 11 special seals to keep dust and water out of the inner workings of the lens and a dust-proof, weather-resistant design.

The camera holds up well in wet situations with mist, rain or splashing water.

Pentax also touted a few more features: