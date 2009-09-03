Panasonic DMC-GF1: first impressions

Panasonic has unveiled its latest addition to the Lumix G Micro System line-up, and TechRadar has got to grips with the Lumix DMC-GF1.

The micro four-thirds camera is billed as the world's smallest and lightest system camera with built in flash and interchangeable lenses, and it's certainly a nice looking bit of kit.

In real terms the GF1 is 35 per cent smaller and 26 per cent lighter than Panasonic's G1, and it's certainly reminiscent of the Olympus E-P1.

The feature set has not been slimmed down, however, with AVCHD Lite or Motion JPEG filming capacity, 60fps an exposure meter and shutter speed preview is visible in live view and, for those that find black a bit 20th century, you can also get the camera in 'active red' and 'sleek silver'.

The Lumix DMC-GF1 does not contain the pentaprism usual to cameras with interchangeable lenses and the mirror-less structure is responsible for the savings on size.

The camera has a 3 inch 'intelligent' LCD screen with 460k dot resolution that can be viewed from wide angles.

And, as you can see below - it's very, very pretty. We'll have a full review of the Lumix DMC-GF1 soon.

