Lumix FX35: ultra-wide lens, better exposure

The PMA ’08 photography show is nearly upon us, and today Panasonic announced a host of new Lumix digital camera models to entice visitors to the Las Vegas show.

First up is the Panasonic Lumix FX35, a 10.1-megapixel snapper with 4x optical zoom and a maximum aperture of f/2.8, which allows better exposure without cranking the ISO settings up high. The Lumix FX35 is the firm’s first camera with an "ultra-wide" 25mm lens, Panasonic said. The Venus image processor has been beefed up as well, and there’s also red-eye correction through pre-flashes and automatic exposure adjustments.

Full manual controls

The Lumix LZ family was also extended with the announcement of the Panasonic Lumix LZ10 and the Panasonic Lumix LZ8. Both digital camera models feature 5x optical zoom, wide-angle lenses and full manual controls. Image resolution for the Panasonic Lumix LZ10 is set at 10.1 megapixels, whereas the Panasonic Lumix LZ8 offers 8 megapixels.

Next up is the new Lumix FS line, and the Panasonic Lumix FS20 and Panasonic Lumix FS5 digicams. Specs are similar to the FZ range but without the ultra-wide focal lengths or apertures. Both FS models feature 10.1-megapixel sensors. At 3 inches, the Panasonic Lumix FS20 has a slightly larger screen to the FS5's 2.5-inch screen.

Lastly, Panasonic added the Lumix TZ5 and Lumix TZ4 to its TZ family. Both offer 28mm wide-angle 10x optical zoom lenses, equivalent to 28-280mm on a 35mm film camera. TheTZ5 features a 3-inch LCD display, while the screen on the TZ4 is 2.5 inches. Image resolution is 9.1 megapixels and 8.1 megapixels respectively.

Prices and availability have yet to be confirmed