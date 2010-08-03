Three announces HTC Hero and HTC Desire Android upgrade dates

Three has issued a statement regarding the Android 2.1 and Android 2.2 updates to the HTC Hero and HTC Desire respectively.

The former handset - which was supposed to have been upgraded to the more advanced version of Android months ago - looks finally ready to drop later this month:

"Three has now tested and approved the 2.1 update for HTC Hero and it has been submitted to Google to get the final go-ahead.

"We're hoping that they can approve it within the next 2 weeks and then we can start updating Three customers with HTC Heros."

Much of the same

The HTC Desire statement is a little more in line with the other networks', stating that the same multi-week testing is in effect:

"Although the HTC Desire update was released for unlocked phones last week, HTC are building a specific version for Three which will take them a few weeks.

"Once we have this version it will be tested, approved by Google and then rolled out to customers.

"Although it goes without saying that we will get the update to customers ASAP, it's likely to be towards the end of summer until we can guarantee a problem free version for our customers."

So it looks like September for the much-vaunted HTC Desire Android 2.2 upgrade - and it's been so long since we started asking for a 2.1 update to the HTC Hero we're just glad that saga might finally be over soon.