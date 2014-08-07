Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact draw closer as handsets leak again

A phone believed to be the Sony Xperia Z3 has already passed through the FCC in the US and now a handset carrying the same model number has popped up on the Russian equivalent, this time alongside what might be the Xperia Z3 Compact.

The listing was spotted by Russian site mobiltelefon.ru and mentions the Sony D6633 and D6603, both of which are believed to be versions of the Z3, as well as the D5803, which is thought to be the Z3 Compact.

There's also mention of a D2403, which is rumoured to be a water resistant version of the Sony Xperia M2. Other than adding further evidence to support the existence of all these handsets and suggesting that they might be launching soon this listing doesn't reveal much, but separately some new images, possibly of the Xperia Z3 Compact, have emerged.

Side-on

They were posted to Baidu and spotted by XperiaBlog, but despite looking similar to earlier images of the Z3 Compact they're tagged simply 'Z3'. They don't look quite the same as other images of the Z3 though, so it's likely that 'Compact' was just missed from the name, or failing that it could be a prototype.

In any case the images show the sides of the device, highlighting a micro USB port on one side and a microSD card slot and SIM slot on the other, all of which have flaps to cover them.

The latest rumours suggest the Xperia Z3 Compact could be quite an exciting device, with talk of a 4.6-inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 20.7MP camera, making it the best equipped 'mini' around.

The full fat Z3 on the other hand sounds like less of an upgrade, with rumours suggesting that it will be just a minor improvement over the Sony Xperia Z2.