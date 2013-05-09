Nokia Asha 501 unveiled, blurs line between feature and smartphone

Is it a featurephone? Is it a smartphone? No, it's the Asha 501!

The Nokia Asha 501 has been launched at a special event in Delhi, India revealing a polycarbonate chassis, full touchscreen and an OS which resembles the now defunct MeeGo.

In fact the Asha 501 sports Nokia's own Swipe UI which is laid over the top of a re-worked "Asha software platform".

While the interface may make the Asha 501 look like a smartphone on screen, the fact of the matter is it's still a featurephone - with 2G connectivity and a sub $100 (around £64/AU$97) price tag.

Battery fantastic

One of the benefits a featurephone provides is battery life and the Asha 501 is no different with Nokia claiming it will be good for 47 days of standby, and 17 hours of talk time on one charge - something today's smartphones can only dream of.

In true Nokia fashion the Asha 501 will come in a psychedelic range of hues and boasts a 3-inch QVGA dislay, 3.2MP camera, 4GB memory card in the box and a body which measures a chunky 99.2 x 58 x 12.1mm and weighs 98g.

If the low-price, long lasting Nokia Asha 501 has taken your fancy then it's set to hit stores in June in over 90 countries - with a third quarter Asha 501 release date confirmed for the UK. The phone will not launch in the U.S. or Canada, Nokia told SlashGear.