LG Optimus 3D coming to Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed that it will be ranging the LG Optimus 3D when the handset makes its way to the UK.

The recently-announced smartphone is set to debut at Mobile World Congress 2011, with the promise of 3D sure to draw a crowd.

A spokesperson for Vodafone told ElectricPig, "It will come to Vodafone. As soon as it's launched, we will bring it to the UK."

Third dimension

The statement doesn't make it sound as though the network has struck a deal with LG just yet, but it does seem clear that Vodafone is desperate to get its hands on the Optimus 3D.

It's obviously quite excited about the handset's ability to record 3D using dual cameras, as are we.

With no word yet on UK pricing or a UK release date, hopefully more will be revealed at MWC.

Of course we'll be on the show floor elbowing our way through the crowds to bring you a hands on LG Optimus 3D review as well.

Via ElectricPig