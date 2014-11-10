Leaked photos reveal the new Microsoft Lumia 535

Microsoft is preparing to announce the Lumia 535 on November 11

A large number of images claiming to show off the new Microsoft Lumia 535 have leaked onto the internet giving us a detailed look at Microsoft's new handset.

The Lumia 535 is set to be Microsoft's first smartphone since the Redmond company ditched the Nokia brand name.

Both Microsoft and Nokia have teased a new Lumia launch on November 11, and these new photos unveiled by WMPoweruser might have just spoiled the surprise.

They also correspond with the teased image Nokia and Microsoft posted on Facebook, along with some earlier leaked photos of a new Microsoft Lumia device.

What do you get?

Microsoft might find itself all out of surprises for the launch event tomorrow, as along with these photos we also know a good deal about the specs of the Lumia 535.

Source: wmpoweruser.com

It's tipped to pack a 5-inch qHD screen, a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 200 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It'll also have a 5 megapixel rear camera and a VGA front facing snapper, 1,900mAh batter and will support dual SIM cards.

The new Microsoft branding can be seen on the back. Source: wmpoweruser.com

Its dimensions are said to be 140.2 x 72.45 x 9.32mm and it will weigh 145.7g. With all this information out in the wild, will Microsoft still have any surprises up its sleeve for tomorrow's event?

Read our review of the latest Lumia device, the Nokia Lumia 735

Via wmpoweruser.com