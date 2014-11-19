Huawei plans to trial 5G mobile internet at the 2018 World Cup

Who needs to watch the football when you can check Facebook?

Huawei and Russian network operator MegaFon have teamed up to develop 5G technology in time for coverage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This will be two years before most people expect 5G to be widely available.

The agreement between the two companies will see them holding regular meetings to share progress on the standardisation of 5G technology, as well as working together to determine what needs to be done to create a 5G network.

A test area will be created to conduct 5G trials and pilot projects with a goal that by the end of June 2017 a 5G network will be created, which will be available to guests at the 2018 World Cup.

Achievable goals?

Ryan Ding, president of Huawei products and solutions, said: "with the help of MegaFon, we are confident of turning science-fiction-like service into 5G reality for citizens in Russia and soccer fans around the world, two years ahead of the industry's estimated 5G introduction date of 2020".

Huawei and MegaFon aren't the only companies using an upcoming sporting event as a goal to introduce 5G. Japanese network operator NTT Docomo has announced that it wants to have 5G services running in time for the 2020 Olympic Games.

