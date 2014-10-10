HTC quietly launches the One M8 Eye, but don't get too excited

The camera which should have launched on the One M8?

In the run up to the HTC Desire Eye announcement we saw rumours suggesting a One M8 moniker may also be in the mix. Turns out, those reports were correct.

HTC has taken the covers off yet another handset - this time in the form of the HTC One M8 Eye - which looks pretty much identical to its flagship namesake.

In fact, the only difference between this and the five-star HTC One M8 is the fact the Taiwanese firm has ditched the 4MP UltraPixel camera on the rear and replaced it with a 13MP lens.

More of the same

The Duo camera remains, with a second depth of field sensor on the rear allowing you to perform tricks such as background defocus.

The One M8 Eye inherits the Eye Experience software from the Desire Eye, but apart from that its business as usual for this M8 spin-off.

But there's some bad news if the One M8 Eye has caught your eye: it's only been launched in China (where it will go on sale on October 15) and it looks unlikely that it'll make its way out of Asia.

Via Engadget