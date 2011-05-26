Google Wallet for Android to launch today

A leaked memo from a US retailer confirms that Google is launching a near field communications (NFC) payment taking plan, dubbed Google Wallet, at an event later today.

We already knew that the search giant has plans for NFC, particularly since it sparked a rush for Android manufacturers to include the necessary chip in a host of recent handsets by including NFC in its flagship Google Nexus S.

But now we know the name of the scheme – Google Wallet – and that it will be launching in the US this summer, with at least one big-name retailer, The Container Store, on board.

Contactless payments on 34th Street

Other rumoured retailers to be taking part are Macy's and American Eagle, although it's not clear if the scheme will be US-wide or just in select cities.

It's also a safe bet that we'll see a few new NFC-toting apps pop up in the Android Market as a result of the new scheme.

There's no word yet on when, or indeed if, the scheme will make it to the UK, but we're hoping that Google will throw us a Euro-related bone at its event later today.

Don't forget to cast your vote in the TechRadar Phone Awards to be in with a chance of winning one of 13 high end smartphones!

From ThisIsMyNext