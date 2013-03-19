Trending

Fake LG Nexus 5 press shot is fake: official

What a time to be alive

Which is the fake? Both of them!

It'd be remiss of us not to let you know that yesterday this "press shot" of the "LG Nexus 5" hit the "internet" - oh, wait, scratch the air quotes from that one - but you'll be pleased to heart that it has been debunked.

That's because it's actually a picture of a Chinese handset called the Caesar A9600 and not of an LG-made Nexus smartphone that may or may not exist.

OK? OK.

Via PhoneArena

