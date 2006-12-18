Fujitsu Siemens challenges Palm with new PDAs

Fujitsu Siemens has launched two new PDAs that at a first glance resemble Palm's Treo portable computers . Both new PDAs use Windows Mobile 5.0 Phone Edition.

The two models, Pocket Loox T810 and T830 , are very similar in specifications. Both use Intel's Xscale 416MHz processor, and come with 64MB built-in RAM. There is also 128MB of memory set aside for data storage.

Both the Loox T810 and the T830 has a 2.4-inch LCD touch screen, as well as a traditional QWERTY keyboard for faster typing.

The two PDAs support GSM, UMTS, wireless LAN, and Bluetooth. Both the T810 and the T830 feature built-in GPS receivers.

The only real difference between the two models is that the Fujitsu Siemens Pocket Loox T830 is equipped with two cameras - one for video conversations and one for still images.

The T810 costs around £470 whilst the T830 is priced at £495.