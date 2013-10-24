LG delight as tablets and phones grow in popularity

LG has highlighted a 24 per cent increase in sales of phones and tablets as it revealed its figures for the last quarter - but it wasn't enough to cancel out the problem of a 'competitive' television market.

The Korean giant has made it clear that it believes mobile devices are a massive part of its future, and the arrival of key devices like the LG G2 and the G Pad 8.3 appear to have played a part in giving the company a boost.

According to the company's figures, it managed to sell 3.05 trillion Korean wan's worth of mobile devices in the period - which is around US$2.75 billion, £1.69 billion or AU$2.85 billion.

This joy was tempered somewhat by the admission that the home entertainment division, which of course houses LG's televisions and is still a significantly larger part of the company's profits, saw a 7 per cent decline year on year.

What's in it for us?

So what does that actually mean? Well LG's desire to make an impact in mobile devices should certainly be welcomed, pushing competitors like Apple, Nokia, HTC and, of course, Korean rival Samsung.

As our LG G2 review shows, there is certainly a desire to prove that the company can produce phones that compete at the highest level, picking up four-and-a-half stars and winning plaudits for its 'amazing' screen.

But, it also glosses over the fact that TV sales are not in a good place globally, which does at least lead to a competitive price market.

LG is looking to the rise of OLED and Ultra HD as potential big sellers in the home entertainment market in the coming months.