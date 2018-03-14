Oppo F7 set to launch in India on 26 March

Oppo has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming successor to the Oppo F5 — the F7. The smartphone is slated to launch on 26 March, suggests the event invite. The invite further hints that the phone will come loaded with AI (artificial intelligence) features.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the device, as the company has been teasing it for sometime now. Recently, a teaser was released, which reveals that the phone would feature a bezel-less display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top.

Based on the teaser that was posted earlier this week, the Oppo F7 looks like the leaked Oppo R15, with a display cut-out design on the top and thin bezels all around. It is said to feature a 19:9 display measuring 6.28-inch (1080x2280p).

Although the phone will have a iPhone X like notch, but it’s very likely that it won’t have depth camera for facial recognition. Instead, it may sport a selfie-centric camera with high pixel count like previous Oppo F-series phones.

The smartphone will be launched in the presence of three Indian cricketers namely Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin.